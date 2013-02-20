Rabobank Launches ‘Rewards Banking’ Program for Customers

Rabobank, N.A. has launched a new program that automatically rewards customers for their everyday banking.

Much like an airline or hotel loyalty program, Rabobank Rewards Banking customers automatically earn higher rates and free services, save with loan discounts and get money back.

“Rewards Banking is unique in that you qualify for benefits by how you actively use your account or by the traditional bank method — the size of your balance,” said Jeff Paul, regional president. “Basically, the more products and services you use or the more balances you maintain, the more rewards you automatically receive.”

For example, customers can earn up to 0.20 percent extra on their CD and money market rates, save up to $750 off a mortgage appraisal, and receive reimbursements for overdraft fees and fees for using non-Rabobank ATMs.

Customers can qualify for rewards based on their everyday banking at Rabobank such as using direct deposit, receiving e-statements and e-bills, paying bills online, using their debit or credit card, and even for being a loyal customer over the years.

“We’ve made it easier for customers in Santa Barbara County to do most, if not all, of their banking with us and now we can reward them automatically for doing so,” Paul said. “Because Rewards Banking is such a unique program in the banking industry, Rabobank has applied for a patent.”

Rabobank also offers a free SwitchAgent service that greatly simplifies moving a customer’s checking account, including online bill payments and automatic debits, from their existing bank to Rabobank.

Rewards Banking is only available at Rabobank, with branches in Santa Barbara, Goleta and beyond, and online by clicking here.

Rabobank, N.A. is a California community bank that provides personalized service and a full array of quality products to individuals, businesses, organizations and agricultural clients. With nearly 120 retail branches, we serve the needs of communities from Redding to the Imperial Valley through a regional structure that promotes local decision making and active community involvement by our employees. Rabobank, N.A. was ranked “Highest Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in California, Two Years in A Row” for 2011 and 2012 by J.D. Power and Associates.

— Andy Frokjer is a vice president and marketing communications manager for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.