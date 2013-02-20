Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:18 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Business

Rabobank Launches ‘Rewards Banking’ Program for Customers

By Andy Frokjer for Rabobank | February 20, 2013 | 5:46 p.m.

Rabobank, N.A. has launched a new program that automatically rewards customers for their everyday banking.

Much like an airline or hotel loyalty program, Rabobank Rewards Banking customers automatically earn higher rates and free services, save with loan discounts and get money back.

“Rewards Banking is unique in that you qualify for benefits by how you actively use your account or by the traditional bank method — the size of your balance,” said Jeff Paul, regional president. “Basically, the more products and services you use or the more balances you maintain, the more rewards you automatically receive.”

For example, customers can earn up to 0.20 percent extra on their CD and money market rates, save up to $750 off a mortgage appraisal, and receive reimbursements for overdraft fees and fees for using non-Rabobank ATMs.

Customers can qualify for rewards based on their everyday banking at Rabobank such as using direct deposit, receiving e-statements and e-bills, paying bills online, using their debit or credit card, and even for being a loyal customer over the years.

“We’ve made it easier for customers in Santa Barbara County to do most, if not all, of their banking with us and now we can reward them automatically for doing so,” Paul said. “Because Rewards Banking is such a unique program in the banking industry, Rabobank has applied for a patent.”

Rabobank also offers a free SwitchAgent service that greatly simplifies moving a customer’s checking account, including online bill payments and automatic debits, from their existing bank to Rabobank.

Rewards Banking is only available at Rabobank, with branches in Santa Barbara, Goleta and beyond, and online by clicking here.

Rabobank, N.A. is a California community bank that provides personalized service and a full array of quality products to individuals, businesses, organizations and agricultural clients. With nearly 120 retail branches, we serve the needs of communities from Redding to the Imperial Valley through a regional structure that promotes local decision making and active community involvement by our employees.  Rabobank, N.A. was ranked “Highest Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in California, Two Years in A Row” for 2011 and 2012 by J.D. Power and Associates.

— Andy Frokjer is a vice president and marketing communications manager for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 