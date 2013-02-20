THRIVE Santa Barbara County to Showcase Outcomes for Children, Families

From 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Marriott Courtyard in Buellton, THRIVE Santa Barbara County will hold the first annual Results Faire to showcase the work of the five THRIVE Community Collaboratives.

The THRIVE Community Collaboratives from Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Isla Vista, Santa Barbara’s Westside and Carpinteria will share their learning about what it takes to increase outcomes for children and families in the early years.

THRIVE Santa Barbara County has a common “report card,” titled the Children’s Thriving Report Card, used to measure the progress of each community collaborative’s work from birth to third grade.

Since 2009, the THRIVE Community Collaboratives have been measuring their progress against a set of results aligned with four key result areas: (a) Children enter school ready to learn; (b) Children master grade-level standards through third grade; (c) Children are healthy and thriving; and (d) Families are engaged and provide strong support for their children’s learning and development.

At the Results Faire, guests will have the opportunity to see the results and learn about signature strategies that have contributed to the increase in each result area. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet teams from each of the five collaboratives and find out more about their work.

Click here to view a sample Children’s Thriving Report Card.

For more information about the THRIVE Santa Barbara County Results Faire, contact Carmen Lozano of First 5 Santa Barbara County at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.884.8056.

— Katie Cordo represents THRIVE Santa Barbara County.