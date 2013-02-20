Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:21 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

THRIVE Santa Barbara County to Showcase Outcomes for Children, Families

By Katie Cordo for THRIVE Santa Barbara County | February 20, 2013 | 4:54 p.m.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Marriott Courtyard in Buellton, THRIVE Santa Barbara County will hold the first annual Results Faire to showcase the work of the five THRIVE Community Collaboratives.

The THRIVE Community Collaboratives from Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Isla Vista, Santa Barbara’s Westside and Carpinteria will share their learning about what it takes to increase outcomes for children and families in the early years.

THRIVE Santa Barbara County has a common “report card,” titled the Children’s Thriving Report Card, used to measure the progress of each community collaborative’s work from birth to third grade.

Since 2009, the THRIVE Community Collaboratives have been measuring their progress against a set of results aligned with four key result areas: (a) Children enter school ready to learn; (b) Children master grade-level standards through third grade; (c) Children are healthy and thriving; and (d) Families are engaged and provide strong support for their children’s learning and development.

At the Results Faire, guests will have the opportunity to see the results and learn about signature strategies that have contributed to the increase in each result area. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet teams from each of the five collaboratives and find out more about their work.

Click here to view a sample Children’s Thriving Report Card. 

For more information about the THRIVE Santa Barbara County Results Faire, contact Carmen Lozano of First 5 Santa Barbara County at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.884.8056.

— Katie Cordo represents THRIVE Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 