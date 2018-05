County Fire Department Steps Up Wildfire Safety Training for Public

Pair of town hall meetings is aimed at ensuring residents know what to do when the next one strikes.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will hold two town hall meetings next week to help ensure residents know what to do if they’re caught in a wildfire.

One meeting will be at the Goleta Valley Community Center , 5679 Hollister Ave., from 6-8 p.m. Monday, and the second will be at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Fleischmann Auditorium, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Additional town halls will be held in the North County.

In a talk titled “Preparing for Your Next Wildfire,” officials will explain how residents of a fire-prone climate can protect themselves and their property.

The talk will address issues of defensible space, fire resistive construction and how to prepare for a situation in which it might be too late to evacuate from one’s home. The discussion will end with questions and answers.

