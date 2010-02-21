Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:31 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Using the Grapevine

Wise business owners take — and see — advantage of company rumor mills

By Paul Burri | February 21, 2010 | 9:53 p.m.

Back around 1966, The Miracles recorded a song called, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” Just to be sure the term “grapevine” is not totally obsolete, here is my definition: grapevine — an unofficial and informal communication channel for gossip, rumors and other undocumented news or policies.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

Knowing how to use the grapevine can be an extremely valuable tool in business and especially in a small business. If you are not sure whether your company has a grapevine, believe me — you do have one even if you have only two or three people. You need to know how to talk into it and how to listen to the return message.

Here’s an example. Say you own a small business and because the economy is slow (does this ring any bells?), you are thinking of cutting the hours of your employees down to 32 hours a week. Problem is, you’re not sure whether this will cause a “revolt” among your staff and perhaps even cause you to lose a few of your key people. So instead of posting an official memo on the company bulletin board, you subtly put it out on the company grapevine and then wait to hear how they feel about the idea. There are several ways to do this; allow one of your phone conversations to be overheard, leave an “incriminating” note lying around, ask one of your most trusted employees to start the rumor, etc.

If you are not experienced at this, you will be amazed at how quickly the word spreads on the grapevine. Now suppose you don’t hear any major negative feedback to your rumor. That probably means your employees are amenable to the idea — even though they may not like it. (After all, they read and besides, they probably knew even before you did, that business was getting slow.) On the other hand, if there is an explosion of negativity and resistance to the idea, you will hear that pretty quickly, too.

And here’s the advantage of using the grapevine. It gives you deniability. When one of your employees comes to confront you about what they heard about cutting hours, you are in the position of denying that you were ever considering such an “outrageous” idea. You can say, “Where did you hear that? I have no idea who started that rumor.”

Then you have time to go back and think about whether to go ahead with the idea or to think up an alternate approach to cutting costs — including payroll costs.

Try it, it works.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 