Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:27 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Noozhawk Review: Top 24 Salaries at Santa Barbara School District Office

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 21, 2010 | 11:24 p.m.

A Noozhawk review of the Santa Barbara School District budget has determined that the district actually spends less on the administrative side than California’s statewide annual average. Click here to read Noozhawk’s exclusive report. Click here to view the Top 21 Salaries in the Santa Barbara School District.

Top 24 Salaries at the Santa Barbara School District Office
(Total salary includes master’s, doctorates, mileage and professional growth stipends. All figures provided by the Santa Barbara School District.)

Brian Sarvis, superintendent, $204,396

Eric D. Smith, deputy superintendent,  $186,000

Robin Sawaske, associate superintendent,  $155,004

Tom Guajardo, executive director of special education,  $138,348

Michael Gonzalez, director of student services, $136,632

Kris Robertson, director of personnel, $130,692

Cynthia White, director of curriculum and categorical, $130,308

Michele Britton-Bass, director of special education, $126,456

Kerri Garber (title not available) $126,456

Davis Hayden, director of research, evaluation and technology, $125,460

David Hetyonk, director of facilities and operations, $125,340

Meg Jette, director of fiscal services, $123,336

Elaine Alvarado, coordinator of classified personnel, $113,472

Carl Mayrose, project manager, $111,276

Dave Weniger, project manager, $111,276

Julie Nemes, internal auditor, $108,936

Patricia Vogt, accounting coordinator, $105,276

Susan Ashlock, child development coordinator, $101,688

Nancy Weiss, nutrition services director, $98,868

Barbara Keyani, communications director, $94,848

Jennie Martinez, child development coordinator, $94,428

Bruce Chavez, maintenance supervisor, $91,140

Brian Tanguay, purchasing coordinator, $89,736

Gerald Andrews (title not available) $63,780

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 