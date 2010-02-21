Noozhawk Review: Top 24 Salaries at Santa Barbara School District Office

A Noozhawk review of the Santa Barbara School District budget has determined that the district actually spends less on the administrative side than California’s statewide annual average. Click here to read Noozhawk’s exclusive report. Click here to view the Top 21 Salaries in the Santa Barbara School District.
Top 24 Salaries at the Santa Barbara School District Office
(Total salary includes master’s, doctorates, mileage and professional growth stipends. All figures provided by the Santa Barbara School District.)
Brian Sarvis, superintendent, $204,396
Eric D. Smith, deputy superintendent, $186,000
Robin Sawaske, associate superintendent, $155,004
Tom Guajardo, executive director of special education, $138,348
Michael Gonzalez, director of student services, $136,632
Kris Robertson, director of personnel, $130,692
Cynthia White, director of curriculum and categorical, $130,308
Michele Britton-Bass, director of special education, $126,456
Kerri Garber (title not available) $126,456
Davis Hayden, director of research, evaluation and technology, $125,460
David Hetyonk, director of facilities and operations, $125,340
Meg Jette, director of fiscal services, $123,336
Elaine Alvarado, coordinator of classified personnel, $113,472
Carl Mayrose, project manager, $111,276
Dave Weniger, project manager, $111,276
Julie Nemes, internal auditor, $108,936
Patricia Vogt, accounting coordinator, $105,276
Susan Ashlock, child development coordinator, $101,688
Nancy Weiss, nutrition services director, $98,868
Barbara Keyani, communications director, $94,848
Jennie Martinez, child development coordinator, $94,428
Bruce Chavez, maintenance supervisor, $91,140
Brian Tanguay, purchasing coordinator, $89,736
Gerald Andrews (title not available) $63,780
