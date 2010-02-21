Noozhawk Review: Top 21 Salaries in Santa Barbara School District

A Noozhawk review of the Santa Barbara School District budget has determined that the district actually spends less on the administrative side than California’s statewide annual average. Click here to read Noozhawk’s exclusive report. Click here to view the Top 24 Salaries in the Santa Barbara School District Office.
Top 21 Wage Earners in the Santa Barbara School District
(Base salaries only. All figures provided by the Santa Barbara School District.)
Brian Sarvis, superintendent, $204,400
Eric Smith, deputy superintendent, $186,000
Robin Sawaske, associate superintendent, $155,000
Tom Guajardo, executive director of special education, $138,348
Michael Gonzalez, director of student services, $133,398
Norm Clevenger, San Marcos High principal, $125,847
Kris Robertson, director of personnel, $125,847
Cynthia White, director of curriculum and categorical, $125,664
Mark Swanitz, Dos Pueblos High principal, $124,022
Kathy Abney, La Cuesta Continuation High principal, $120,813
Jo Ann Caines, La Cumbre Junior High principal, $120,813
Davis Hayden, director of research, evaluation and technology, $120,813
David Hetyonk, director of facilities and operations, $120,813
Meg Jette, director of fiscal services, $120,813
David Ortiz, La Colina Junior High principal, $120,813
Mark Capritto, Santa Barbara High principal, $120,373
Veronica Rogers, Goleta Valley Junior High principal, $115,339
John Becchio, Santa Barbara Junior High principal, $113,514
Elaine Alvarado, coordinator of classified personnel, $110,745
Carl Mayrose, project manager, $110,745
David Weniger, project manager, $110,745
(Note from the district: Aside from Sarvis and Sawaske, all contracts are 225 days. Number of hours worked per day are not reflected in the contract. Administrators are not covered by a union.)
