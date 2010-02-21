Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:28 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Noozhawk Review: Top 21 Salaries in Santa Barbara School District

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 21, 2010 | 11:21 p.m.

A Noozhawk review of the Santa Barbara School District budget has determined that the district actually spends less on the administrative side than California’s statewide annual average. Click here to read Noozhawk’s exclusive report. Click here to view the Top 24 Salaries in the Santa Barbara School District Office.

Top 21 Wage Earners in the Santa Barbara School District
(Base salaries only. All figures provided by the Santa Barbara School District.)

Brian Sarvis, superintendent, $204,400

Eric Smith, deputy superintendent, $186,000

Robin Sawaske, associate superintendent, $155,000

Tom Guajardo, executive director of special education, $138,348

Michael Gonzalez, director of student services, $133,398

Norm Clevenger, San Marcos High principal, $125,847

Kris Robertson, director of personnel, $125,847

Cynthia White, director of curriculum and categorical, $125,664

Mark Swanitz, Dos Pueblos High principal, $124,022

Kathy Abney, La Cuesta Continuation High principal, $120,813

Jo Ann Caines, La Cumbre Junior High principal, $120,813

Davis Hayden, director of research, evaluation and technology, $120,813

David Hetyonk, director of facilities and operations, $120,813

Meg Jette, director of fiscal services, $120,813

David Ortiz, La Colina Junior High principal, $120,813

Mark Capritto, Santa Barbara High principal, $120,373

Veronica Rogers, Goleta Valley Junior High principal, $115,339

John Becchio, Santa Barbara Junior High principal, $113,514

Elaine Alvarado, coordinator of classified personnel, $110,745

Carl Mayrose, project manager, $110,745

David Weniger, project manager, $110,745

(Note from the district: Aside from Sarvis and Sawaske, all contracts are 225 days. Number of hours worked per day are not reflected in the contract. Administrators are not covered by a union.)

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia

