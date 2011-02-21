Goleta Valley Historical Society Receives $10,000 from Allied Waste Services

The donation will support research and preservation of Rancho La Patera and Stow House

Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara has made a $10,000 contribution to the Goleta Valley Historical Society, a donation that will help support the preservation and restoration of a historical landmark in Goleta.

“Rancho La Patera and Stow House are remarkable pieces of living history in our community,” said Stephen MacIntosh, general manager of Allied Waste Services. “It’s a local treasure, and we are proud to help preserve Goleta’s rich history through this contribution.”

One of the oldest landmarks in the Goleta Valley, the Stow House was built in 1872 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Goleta Valley Historical Society provides educational field trips for students and guided tours for the public.

The funds from Allied Waste will help support the Historical Society’s educational programs, exhibitions, maintenance of historic structures, restoration of the gardens, ongoing research, and community events

“The Goleta Valley Historical Society is honored to receive this wonderful donation from Allied,” said Anne Petersen, the Historical Society’s board president. “These funds will go a long way in helping us fulfill our mission.”

Founded in 1966, the mission of the Goleta Valley Historical Society is to collect, preserve, interpret and foster research of the Goleta Valley’s history through exhibits, programs and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family. Click here for more information.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.