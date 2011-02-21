Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Seeking Input on Wildfire Plan, Butterfly Habitat

A public workshop will be held Wednesday

By Valerie Kushnerov, City of Goleta | February 21, 2011 | 2:20 p.m.

The City of Goleta will be seeking input this week at the first public workshop on the Wildland Fire Plan and the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan.

“Our sense of place is strongly influenced by the scenic beauty of Goleta’s open spaces, foothills and ocean resources,” said Anne Wells, advance planning manager for the City of Goleta. “This workshop is an opportunity to influence land management techniques that take into consideration all community interests.”

Are you concerned about wildfires? Do you know that Monarch butterflies live in our eucalyptus groves during the winter months? Are you aware that fire planning helps us protect our natural resources?

These are some of the questions that will be asked and discussed during the workshop, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. We encourage those who live, work and play in Goleta to join in this dialogue. Spanish translation will be available.

For more information, call senior planner Dan Nemechek at 805.961.7544.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
