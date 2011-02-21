City Ventures Aims for LEED Platinum with Housing Project

Sales are under way for one of the country’s most sustainable new residential communities, urban homebuilder City Ventures’ Santa Barbara East Beach Collection. Made up of 48 townhomes, it’s expected to receive LEED Platinum rating from the U.S. Green Building Council, which will make it the largest single-family LEED Platinum project in the United States.

Situated at the intersection of Montecito Street and Calle Cesar Chavez, homes at the Santa Barbara East Beach Collection range from 972 to 2,210 square feet with up to three bedrooms and 3½f baths. Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2011. Prices are expected from the mid-$400,000s.

Each home within the Santa Barbara East Beach Collection will be all electric, thereby reducing monthly homeowner utility costs. As part of the company’s internal mandate to ultimately build only net-zero energy communities, a substantial portion of the power required to operate each home will be generated on-site through solar panels.

“We are pioneering the development and sales of environmentally responsible homes,” said Herb Gardner, LEED AP, president of City Ventures’ Homebuilding Division. “By eliminating the need for gas within a home and organically reducing our buyers’ reliance on electricity, we are returning money to their pocketbooks. In order for smart, green homebuilding to make total sense, it must be cost-efficient for both the buyer and developer. The Santa Barbara East Beach Collection is California’s best new example of this, creating the ultimate win-win-win.”

The Santa Barbara East Beach Collection features 48 townhomes within four courtyard-style buildings rendered in classic Santa Barbara architecture. City Ventures worked closely with William Hezmalhalch Architects to ensure that all solar panels are oriented south to maximize sun penetration. All homes will exceed state-mandated Title 24 environmental efficiency standards by at least 30 percent.

Its proximity to desirable Santa Barbara destinations further decreases its environmental impact by discouraging multiple car trips. The community is walkable to State Street shopping, local wineries, first-class hotels, restaurants and job centers, and just blocks from Santa Barbara’s popular East Beach. City Ventures is also exploring the installation of electric-car charging stations for each garage, which could further eliminate lifestyle costs for homeowners when driving is necessary.

“The City of Santa Barbara is extremely particular in our design review process,” Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said. “We are delighted to partner with City Ventures and its forward-thinking approach to environmentally and fiscally responsible community-building, while also providing a project that is compatible with the surrounding neighborhood and meets a great need in providing affordable workforce housing.”

City Ventures’ Santa Barbara East Beach Collection is located at 535 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 866.332.4030.

— Bryan DeSena is a publicist.