Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

City Ventures Aims for LEED Platinum with Housing Project

Construction of the Santa Barbara East Beach Collection is expected to be complete this year

By Bryan DeSena for City Ventures | February 21, 2011 | 6:52 p.m.

Sales are under way for one of the country’s most sustainable new residential communities, urban homebuilder City Ventures’ Santa Barbara East Beach Collection. Made up of 48 townhomes, it’s expected to receive LEED Platinum rating from the U.S. Green Building Council, which will make it the largest single-family LEED Platinum project in the United States.

Situated at the intersection of Montecito Street and Calle Cesar Chavez, homes at the Santa Barbara East Beach Collection range from 972 to 2,210 square feet with up to three bedrooms and 3½f baths. Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2011. Prices are expected from the mid-$400,000s.

Each home within the Santa Barbara East Beach Collection will be all electric, thereby reducing monthly homeowner utility costs. As part of the company’s internal mandate to ultimately build only net-zero energy communities, a substantial portion of the power required to operate each home will be generated on-site through solar panels.

“We are pioneering the development and sales of environmentally responsible homes,” said Herb Gardner, LEED AP, president of City Ventures’ Homebuilding Division. “By eliminating the need for gas within a home and organically reducing our buyers’ reliance on electricity, we are returning money to their pocketbooks. In order for smart, green homebuilding to make total sense, it must be cost-efficient for both the buyer and developer. The Santa Barbara East Beach Collection is California’s best new example of this, creating the ultimate win-win-win.”

The Santa Barbara East Beach Collection features 48 townhomes within four courtyard-style buildings rendered in classic Santa Barbara architecture. City Ventures worked closely with William Hezmalhalch Architects to ensure that all solar panels are oriented south to maximize sun penetration. All homes will exceed state-mandated Title 24 environmental efficiency standards by at least 30 percent.

Its proximity to desirable Santa Barbara destinations further decreases its environmental impact by discouraging multiple car trips. The community is walkable to State Street shopping, local wineries, first-class hotels, restaurants and job centers, and just blocks from Santa Barbara’s popular East Beach. City Ventures is also exploring the installation of electric-car charging stations for each garage, which could further eliminate lifestyle costs for homeowners when driving is necessary.

“The City of Santa Barbara is extremely particular in our design review process,” Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said. “We are delighted to partner with City Ventures and its forward-thinking approach to environmentally and fiscally responsible community-building, while also providing a project that is compatible with the surrounding neighborhood and meets a great need in providing affordable workforce housing.”

City Ventures’ Santa Barbara East Beach Collection is located at 535 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 866.332.4030.

— Bryan DeSena is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 