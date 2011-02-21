Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Fashion Retailer Angl to Open This Spring in La Cumbre Plaza

This will be its 27th store and third in Santa Barbara

By Kate Taggart Honea, La Cumbre Plaza | February 21, 2011 | 6:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s trend-forward shopper and Angls-of-the-moment styles will come together when Angl opens this spring at La Cumbre Plaza, 3805 State St.

Offering a moderate price point and fashion-forward styles, Angl will open its 27th store and third Santa Barbara location at the center.

“Angl offers a concept that will connect with the fashion-minded shopper and expand on the broader retail mix at the center,” said Trey Lindle, senior property manager for La Cumbre Plaza.

Launched in 1992 in Los Angeles, Angl is a fast-growing brand that hopes to launch its own clothing label in the next year as well as open five more locations.

“Santa Barbara is a great location to expand in and is the ideal fit for Angl’s fashion-forward style and design,” Angl President Jeff Kim said.

With just less than 500,000 square feet of gross leasable area, La Cumbre Plaza is an open-air shopping destination on North State Street in the heart of Santa Barbara. La Cumbre Plaza includes longtime anchors Sears and Macy’s, plus an array of specialty shops and restaurants.

Click here for more information.

— Kate Taggart Honea is the marketing manager for La Cumbre Plaza.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 