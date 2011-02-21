Fashion Retailer Angl to Open This Spring in La Cumbre Plaza

This will be its 27th store and third in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s trend-forward shopper and Angls-of-the-moment styles will come together when Angl opens this spring at La Cumbre Plaza, 3805 State St.

Offering a moderate price point and fashion-forward styles, Angl will open its 27th store and third Santa Barbara location at the center.

“Angl offers a concept that will connect with the fashion-minded shopper and expand on the broader retail mix at the center,” said Trey Lindle, senior property manager for La Cumbre Plaza.

Launched in 1992 in Los Angeles, Angl is a fast-growing brand that hopes to launch its own clothing label in the next year as well as open five more locations.

“Santa Barbara is a great location to expand in and is the ideal fit for Angl’s fashion-forward style and design,” Angl President Jeff Kim said.

With just less than 500,000 square feet of gross leasable area, La Cumbre Plaza is an open-air shopping destination on North State Street in the heart of Santa Barbara. La Cumbre Plaza includes longtime anchors Sears and Macy’s, plus an array of specialty shops and restaurants.

Click here for more information.



— Kate Taggart Honea is the marketing manager for La Cumbre Plaza.