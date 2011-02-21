Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:30 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Union School Board Votes to Cut Summer School, Other Programs

The district plans ahead in approving more than $280,000 in budget reductions

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 21, 2011 | 7:20 p.m.

The big unknown for local school districts is the outcome of June’s ballot measure to extend California tax rates. Until then, the Goleta Union school board is planning for the worst and voted last week to eliminate summer school and support to more than a dozen programs and departments, totaling about $281,000 in cuts in the face of fiscal year 2011.

If the taxes are extended for another five years, those revenues would allow the district to support areas that are being heavily cut, such as more interventions for children who would otherwise attend summer school, according to school board member Valerie Kushnerov.

Canceling summer school this year will save $70,000, and the board voted to cut the Strategic Plan Technology allocation by $50,000, which is more than half of its budget.

The district will also do without its memberships to the Association of California School Administrators, fingerprinting volunteers, staff development, employment screening physicals, and cuts to departments and support staff.

More changes could be coming.

The staff report states that fiscal years 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 need to reduce spending by about $400,000 each to keep reserve levels at 4 percent. The full list of proposed cuts considered at last Wednesday’s meeting totaled $431,250.

The Goleta Union School District’s next Board of Trustees meeting will be March 3.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

