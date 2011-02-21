Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mark Delgadillo: Balancing College Costs and Retirement

Developing a strategy, understanding your options and staying disciplined are key to meeting both financial goals

By Mark Delgadillo of Crowell, Weedon & Co. | February 21, 2011 | 4:00 p.m.

Many people consider it a daunting task to put money away for their child’s college expenses while simultaneously saving for their retirement. But you can work toward meeting both financial goals by developing a strategy, understanding your options and staying disciplined.

Mark Delgadillo
Mark Delgadillo

The first step is determining how much you’ll need to fund both goals and then prioritize your approach. For some people, prioritizing according to the timing of the goal might make intuitive sense. But this might not be the right way to approach the challenge. Why? Let’s say college is 10 years into the future for your child, but retirement is 25 years away. You might think you can make up lost ground with retirement funding once you pay all college expenses.

There are two major reasons to rethink this act:

» 1) You can borrow for college but not for retirement. There are college grants, scholarships and loans — not to mention work-study programs to help students and their parents meet college costs. But have you ever heard of a loan to help fund retirement? There aren’t any.

» 2) Time and compounding combine to potentially grow your money over time. The longer and more consistently you put money aside to meet a financial goal, the more you will potentially earn over time. Just adding the money you might have contributed, but didn’t once you finish paying college costs won’t make up the difference in retirement accumulation. Time is that powerful.

The next step is to analyze your options. Put at least some funds away now for retirement. With time, a little potentially goes a long way. If you fall short of meeting your financial goals for college, consider the student and parent loans that are available. Graduating high school seniors may not only have potential funding sources from the federal government and their schools of interest, but they can also apply for grants from local and national clubs and organizations.

Another option is to consider altering your goals. Your college savings plan may be geared to help your child attend an academically strong public school in your state instead of the highest-priced private university. Or you might decide to retire at a later age or live on less in retirement. But make it a goal to put as much as you can afford within tax law limits into an IRA or 401K plan. Talk to your licensed financial professional and tax advisor to learn more about options available to you.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. takes pride in its tradition of providing profitable investment with sound advice and guidance, enabling clients to achieve personal investment success. With about $8 billion in client assets, it has served as financial advisors to individuals, families and many leading businesses for more than 77 years.

The future is unpredictable. Crowell, Weedon & Co. can help you prepare and plan for it. Crowell, Weedon & Co. Santa Barbara is located at 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200, in Santa Barbara. Click here or call 805.618.3160.

— Mark Delgadillo is a financial advisor for Crowell, Weedon & Co., 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200 in Santa Barbara. He can be reached at 805.618.3160, or click here for more information.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 