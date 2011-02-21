Mark Delgadillo: Balancing College Costs and Retirement

Many people consider it a daunting task to put money away for their child’s college expenses while simultaneously saving for their retirement. But you can work toward meeting both financial goals by developing a strategy, understanding your options and staying disciplined.

The first step is determining how much you’ll need to fund both goals and then prioritize your approach. For some people, prioritizing according to the timing of the goal might make intuitive sense. But this might not be the right way to approach the challenge. Why? Let’s say college is 10 years into the future for your child, but retirement is 25 years away. You might think you can make up lost ground with retirement funding once you pay all college expenses.

There are two major reasons to rethink this act:

» 1) You can borrow for college but not for retirement. There are college grants, scholarships and loans — not to mention work-study programs to help students and their parents meet college costs. But have you ever heard of a loan to help fund retirement? There aren’t any.

» 2) Time and compounding combine to potentially grow your money over time. The longer and more consistently you put money aside to meet a financial goal, the more you will potentially earn over time. Just adding the money you might have contributed, but didn’t once you finish paying college costs won’t make up the difference in retirement accumulation. Time is that powerful.

The next step is to analyze your options. Put at least some funds away now for retirement. With time, a little potentially goes a long way. If you fall short of meeting your financial goals for college, consider the student and parent loans that are available. Graduating high school seniors may not only have potential funding sources from the federal government and their schools of interest, but they can also apply for grants from local and national clubs and organizations.

Another option is to consider altering your goals. Your college savings plan may be geared to help your child attend an academically strong public school in your state instead of the highest-priced private university. Or you might decide to retire at a later age or live on less in retirement. But make it a goal to put as much as you can afford within tax law limits into an IRA or 401K plan. Talk to your licensed financial professional and tax advisor to learn more about options available to you.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. takes pride in its tradition of providing profitable investment with sound advice and guidance, enabling clients to achieve personal investment success. With about $8 billion in client assets, it has served as financial advisors to individuals, families and many leading businesses for more than 77 years.

The future is unpredictable. Crowell, Weedon & Co. can help you prepare and plan for it. Crowell, Weedon & Co. Santa Barbara is located at 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200, in Santa Barbara. Click here or call 805.618.3160.

— Mark Delgadillo is a financial advisor for Crowell, Weedon & Co., 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200 in Santa Barbara. He can be reached at 805.618.3160, or click here for more information.