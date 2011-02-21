Marymount to Host Middle School Preview Night on Thursday

Teachers will be on hand to answer questions and provide mini lessons

Marymount of Santa Barbara will host a Middle School Preview Night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 24 at the school, 911 Tremonto Road in Santa Barbara.

See teachers in action through 10-minute mini lessons in history, math, science, English and Spanish. And experience the school’s electives, such as singing, cooking and playing guitar.

A panel of parents, students and teachers will be available to answer questions about the Middle School at Marymount.

Come find out why Marymount students are thriving!

RSVPs are appreciated, walk-ins are welcome. Call 805.569.1811 x131 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Terri Handley is a parent volunteer for Marymount of Santa Barbara.