Pandora Radio Chief Musicologist Nolan Gasser to Lecture at UCSB

Nolan Gasser is an acclaimed composer; the chief musicologist for Pandora Media Inc., which provides the popular Pandora Radio streaming music service; and the artistic director of Classical Archives, the Web’s largest classical music site.

Gasser, who received his doctorate in musicology from Stanford University, is currently a distinguished visiting fellow at UCSB’s SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind. He will be presenting two more lectures at UCSB:

» 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in Music Department Room 1145. “Speculum Mundi: Music as a Reflection of Culture”

» 3 p.m. Feb. 28 in Music Department Room 1145, “Cosmic Reflection: Musical Depictions of Cosmology and Physics”

These are free and open to the public.

— Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.