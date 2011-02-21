Record-a-Thon Volunteers to Give Books a Voice for the Disabled

Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s annual event to celebrate 'Different Ways to Read Across America'

Santa Barbara volunteers will celebrate “Different Ways to Read Across America” during Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s annual Record-a-Thon slated for Feb. 28 through March 5 at RFB&D’s Santa Barbara Studio, 5638 Hollister Ave., Suite 210, in Goleta.

Throughout the week at RFB&D’s Santa Barbara recording studio, hundreds of volunteer readers will put in extra hours at the microphone to transform printed textbooks into easy-to-navigate audio books, enabling students with print disabilities to have equal opportunities to learn and enjoy educational success. Among the recordings will be the screenplay The King’s Speech.

The public is welcome to visit, especially during Media Day on March 2, which is also author Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Free open house tours are available, and parking is free.

To schedule a tour and recording time, contact Kristen Reed at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.318.6906.

Santa Barbara Record-a-Thon sponsors include Community West Bank, Etas, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, Maps.com, MarBorg Industries and Venoco Inc.

The Santa Barbara volunteers will join thousands more across the United States in the Record-a-Thon campaign to raise funds, record books and boost public awareness about RFB&D and people with learning differences.

A national nonprofit offering the largest accessible audio textbook library in the world, RFB&D provides life-changing access to the printed word for more than 300,000 students and veterans with visual impairments or learning disabilities such as dyslexia.

For more information, contact Tim Schwartz at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.381.6902.

— Tim Schwartz is area director for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic in Santa Barbara.