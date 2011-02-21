Santa Barbara County Clerk’s Office to No Longer Process Passport Applications

After 19 years, the Santa Barbara County Clerk, Recorder and Assessor Office will no longer process U.S. passport applications after March 1.

Congressional regulations passed in 2005 prohibit offices that generate certified copies of birth certificates from processing passport applications as well, according to a statement issued by Mary Rose Bryson, Recorder Division manager.

“Since we are mandated by California state law to generate certified copies of birth certificates for people born in Santa Barbara County, we must give up our passport application acceptance procedures,” she said. “We will miss our customers, but you will still be able to submit your passport applications at various local post offices. In the City of Lompoc, you will be able to submit your applications to the Anderson Recreation Center, and the Department of Recreation at UCSB in Goleta will continue to accept passport applications.”

Click here for a full list of local U.S. passport facilities in Santa Barbara County.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.