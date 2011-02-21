Santa Barbara Police Urging Residents to Lock Up After Rash of Burglaries

Crimes are reported in Samarkand, San Roque and the Mesa, but police say everyone should take safety precautions

After a string of burglaries were reported in Samarkand, San Roque and the Mesa earlier this year, Santa Barbara residents may be on the alert.

Though Santa Barbara police say the numbers aren’t out of the ordinary, they’re urging residents to take precautions to keep their homes locked up and safe.

“Property crime has always been one of the main problems affecting Santa Barbara residents,” Lt. Paul McCaffrey told Noozhawk on Monday, adding that he didn’t think there has been an increase. “We’re saying the same things we’ve always said: Make sure your place is locked, make sure you feel safe.”

Noozhawk received reports earlier this month of two daytime robberies, both in the San Roque area. Another incident occurred in Samarkand and was a “hot prowl,” where intruders entered a home at night when residents were home.

Several burglaries also were reported late last week on Castillo Street and on San Gabriel Lane. Another burglary occurred about 1 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 600 block of Gutierrez Street. A woman sleeping in an apartment woke up when she heard noises, and her door was opened by an intruder. The intruder said he was looking for her neighbor and left the room.

When she followed the intruder out, she discovered that two other men were in her home. After calling the neighbor about the break-in, the two women discovered that the neighbor’s bedroom had been searched and property taken. Each woman’s front door had been left unlocked.

“These could have been prevented if people had taken reasonable safety measures,” McCaffrey said, adding that the situation with the intruder could have been much worse. Locking doors and windows are key, and “some people are very casual about that,” he said.

