UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents ‘Best of 35th Annual Banff Mountain Film Festival’

By Meghan Henry, UCSB Arts & Lectures | February 21, 2011 | 2:55 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the “Best of the 35th Annual Banff Mountain Film Festival” at 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22-23, at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Come celebrate the spirit of adventure with this perennial Santa Barbara audience favorite. Featuring the world’s best outdoor adventure films, the Banff Festival Tour awes viewers with thrills and grandeur captured in exotic locations the world over.

This year’s thrilling lineup includes 13 of the world’s best films on mountain exploits, including Best Film on Climbing The Asgard Project, Best Short Mountain Film The Longest Way and People’s Choice Award-winner A Life Ascending.

An entirely different program will screen each evening, so be sure to get tickets to both shows.

Admission to the Best of the 35th Annual Banff Mountain Film Festival is $14 for the general public and $11 for UCSB students with valid student ID and youths age 18 or younger.

For more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Meghan Henry is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

