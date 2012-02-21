Celebrate Mardi Gras with Business After-Hours at Willow Springs in Goleta
Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce networking event will be held Wednesday evening
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | February 21, 2012 | 3:14 p.m.
The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s February Business After-Hours event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Willow Springs, 60 Willow Springs Lane in Goleta.
Join the Chamber of Commerce for a Mardi Gras celebration, with appetizers from Louise’s Kitchen Table, wine and great networking.
Don’t forget your business cards to win fabulous door prizes!
The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers and at the door.
Click here to register.
