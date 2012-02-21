Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:40 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate the Oscars in Style From the Comfort of Your Home

Eat-Drink-Garden with Valerie Rice offers some award-worthy party tips

By Valerie Rice | February 21, 2012 | 7:38 p.m.

Eat-Drink-Garden with Valerie Rice offers the following tips for an intimate Oscars party at home with your nearest and dearest friends.

Valerie Rice
Valerie Rice

This is a night to keep it cozy and comfortable, so try to keep your guest list to how many people can fit in your family room, each with a spot to settle in and watch the show. You want to spend time with your friends, but also be able to actually watch (and hear) the show.

Just because you aren’t walking the red carpet doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate in style. This is a perfect occasion to drink bubbly. Small production champagne or sparkling wine from France are my favorites.

A great menu for an Oscars party is a panini bar — offer an assortment of meats, cheeses, veggies and spreads and let your guests build and grill their own creations. A great complement would be a big kale salad. Click here for my recipe.

Kale is growing like crazy in my garden, and it’s great for entertaining because it doesn’t wilt, meaning guests can nibble from red carpet to best actor.

The actual award telecast is great, but the real star of the night is the red carpet coverage. Set your DVR to record two red carpet telecasts, that way you can switch back and forth during commercials and not miss a single dress or interview.

It’s fun to have everyone fill out ballots with their predictions of the winners, but it’s even more fun to give everyone a fashion scorecard at the start of the night and let them play fashion police. Click here to download and print out my custom fashion scorecards.

Cheers!

For more on how to “Live Life Deliciously,” click here to visit the website of Eat-Drink-Garden with Valerie Rice.

— Valerie Rice is the founder of Eat-Drink-Garden with Valerie Rice.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 