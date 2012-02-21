Celebrate the Oscars in Style From the Comfort of Your Home

Eat-Drink-Garden with Valerie Rice offers the following tips for an intimate Oscars party at home with your nearest and dearest friends.

This is a night to keep it cozy and comfortable, so try to keep your guest list to how many people can fit in your family room, each with a spot to settle in and watch the show. You want to spend time with your friends, but also be able to actually watch (and hear) the show.

Just because you aren’t walking the red carpet doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate in style. This is a perfect occasion to drink bubbly. Small production champagne or sparkling wine from France are my favorites.

A great menu for an Oscars party is a panini bar — offer an assortment of meats, cheeses, veggies and spreads and let your guests build and grill their own creations. A great complement would be a big kale salad. Click here for my recipe.

Kale is growing like crazy in my garden, and it’s great for entertaining because it doesn’t wilt, meaning guests can nibble from red carpet to best actor.

The actual award telecast is great, but the real star of the night is the red carpet coverage. Set your DVR to record two red carpet telecasts, that way you can switch back and forth during commercials and not miss a single dress or interview.

It’s fun to have everyone fill out ballots with their predictions of the winners, but it’s even more fun to give everyone a fashion scorecard at the start of the night and let them play fashion police. Click here to download and print out my custom fashion scorecards.

Cheers!

— Valerie Rice is the founder of Eat-Drink-Garden with Valerie Rice.