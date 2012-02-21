Marymount of Santa Barbara Hosting Middle School Preview Night on Thursday

See teachers in action and learn about the school's programs and upcoming trip to Costa Rica

Marymount of Santa Barbara will host a Middle School Preview Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 23 at the school, 911 Tremonto Road in Santa Barbara.

See teachers in action through 10-minute mini lessons in history, math, science and English. Learn about Service Learning, the school’s fabulous Art Program and hear about the upcoming trip to Costa Rica. Experience the school’s electives, such as drama, cooking and playing guitar.

A panel of alums will be available to answer questions about the Middle School at Marymount.

Come find out why Marymount students are thriving!

RSVPs are appreciated, walk-ins are welcome. Call 805.569.1811 x131 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Molly Seguel is director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.