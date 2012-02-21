Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:48 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Birth Center, Central Coast Doula Association Offer Special Events for Parents-to-Be

Weekend festivities include a screening of a childbirth movie and afternoon tea

By Wendy Jenson for the Santa Barbara Birth Center | February 21, 2012 | 12:54 p.m.

Oh, baby! The Santa Barbara Birth Center and the Central Coast Doula Association are rolling out the pink and blue carpet for parents-to-be this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26.

The wee-one focused weekend kicks off with a special screening of Explore Your Options: Doulas, Birth Centers & C-Sections at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. The documentary (the third in the More Business of Being Born series) explores the risks, benefits and alternatives of various child-birth options.

After the film, an expert panel will feature Dr. Stuart Fischbein, Doula Jen Gibian, and midwives Mary Jackson and Laurel Phillips. Phillips is the founder and president of the Santa Barbara Birth Center. Naturally, a question-and-answer session will follow.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout, as many in the audience are likely eating for two! The suggested donation is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit Central Coast Doulas, which has supported thousands of California families through pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.

The festivities will continue Sunday with “An Afternoon Tea for Parents-to-Be” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for the tent outside Amelia Jane, the baby and toddler boutique in the heart of Summerland, at 2325 Lillie Ave.

“The tea is a must for first-time parents,” said Julie Schneiderman, executive director of the Birth Center.

Indeed, the informative gathering will reveal the secrets to soothing, feature swaddling and baby-wearing demonstrations. Those Moby Wraps can be a little intimidating at first!

The highlight of the tea will be a special sale benefiting the Santa Barbara Birth Center.

“We received a generous donation from Twilite Moon, a high-end, online children’s boutique. Items include designer diaper bags, super-cute baby and toddler clothes, and the world’s softest receiving blankets,” Schneiderman said. “Parents, grandparents, family, friends, anyone and everyone can shop these adorable baby items while benefiting an important cause.”

Raffles will be raging at both events. Don’t miss out on your chance to win premium services and baby gear. A Silver Cross stroller (sweet ride!) is just part of one raffle prize.

— Wendy Jenson is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Birth Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 