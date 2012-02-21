Santa Barbara Birth Center, Central Coast Doula Association Offer Special Events for Parents-to-Be

Oh, baby! The Santa Barbara Birth Center and the Central Coast Doula Association are rolling out the pink and blue carpet for parents-to-be this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26.

The wee-one focused weekend kicks off with a special screening of Explore Your Options: Doulas, Birth Centers & C-Sections at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. The documentary (the third in the More Business of Being Born series) explores the risks, benefits and alternatives of various child-birth options.

After the film, an expert panel will feature Dr. Stuart Fischbein, Doula Jen Gibian, and midwives Mary Jackson and Laurel Phillips. Phillips is the founder and president of the Santa Barbara Birth Center. Naturally, a question-and-answer session will follow.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout, as many in the audience are likely eating for two! The suggested donation is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit Central Coast Doulas, which has supported thousands of California families through pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.

The festivities will continue Sunday with “An Afternoon Tea for Parents-to-Be” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for the tent outside Amelia Jane, the baby and toddler boutique in the heart of Summerland, at 2325 Lillie Ave.

“The tea is a must for first-time parents,” said Julie Schneiderman, executive director of the Birth Center.

Indeed, the informative gathering will reveal the secrets to soothing, feature swaddling and baby-wearing demonstrations. Those Moby Wraps can be a little intimidating at first!

The highlight of the tea will be a special sale benefiting the Santa Barbara Birth Center.

“We received a generous donation from Twilite Moon, a high-end, online children’s boutique. Items include designer diaper bags, super-cute baby and toddler clothes, and the world’s softest receiving blankets,” Schneiderman said. “Parents, grandparents, family, friends, anyone and everyone can shop these adorable baby items while benefiting an important cause.”

Raffles will be raging at both events. Don’t miss out on your chance to win premium services and baby gear. A Silver Cross stroller (sweet ride!) is just part of one raffle prize.

— Wendy Jenson is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Birth Center.