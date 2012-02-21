Westmont Theatre Staging George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm, The Musical’

Production opens Thursday and runs through March 3 in the college's Porter Theater

The Westmont College Theatre’s production of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, The Musical will open Thursday at Westmont’s Porter Theater, 955 La Paz Road in Santa Barbara.

Director Mitchell Thomas, who recently starred as the troll king in Peer Gynt, says the student-actors have enjoyed discovering the many ways that Animal Farm speaks to them through politics, religion, agriculture and foreign policy.

“We’re also having a great time dressing up like animals and singing some rock music,” he said.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $7 for students and seniors.

The musical will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and March 1-3, with a 2 p.m. matinee offered on Saturday, March 3.

The stage adaptation was written by Peter Hall, with music by Richard Peaslee and lyrics by Adrian Mitchell.

The production is directed by Mitchell Thomas, with musical direction by John Douglas, scenic and lighting design by Bob Hamel, costume and animal design by Miller James, property design by Gitta, sound design by Dan Bos and the stage managed by Cecily Ellis.

Members of the orchestra include Rob Moreno on guitar, Jonathan Palmquist on drums/percussion and John Douglas on keyboards.

The cast stars Jackie Dressler, Analicia Hawkins, Reyn Halford, Mak Manson, Sam Martin, Peter Matthews, Ben Offringa, Elaine Pazaski, Sarah Phillips, Micah Sapienza, Paige Tautz, Maddie Thomas, Felisha Vasquez, Chris Wagstaffe, Anna Weicht and Shawnee Witt.

— John Douglas represents the Westmont College Theatre Arts Department..