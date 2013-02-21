Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

After-School Facilities to Receive Water Refill Stations in Memory of Naomi Schwartz

By Kathi King for the Community Environmental Council | February 21, 2013 | 5:20 p.m.

Naomi Schwartz
The Community Environmental Council’s Rethink the Drink program is installing three refill stations at after-school facilities to honor the memory of former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Naomi Schwartz.

Rethink the Drink is an environmental education program designed to reduce dependence upon single-use plastic items such as bottled water.

Locations of the new environmentally focused stations include the Page Youth Center, Girls Inc. in Carpinteria, and Girls Inc. on Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 25, at Girls Inc. at 4973 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Hosted by the CEC, the event will feature county Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Janet Wolf, and Schwartz’s children, Mike Schwartz and Santa Barbara Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz.

Speakers will remind the community of the many contributions made by Schwartz, including her environmental leadership.

The event will begin in the front courtyard and end with a ribbon cutting on the refill station located inside. There is ample parking.

An anonymous foundation has donated the funds for refill stations to honor the legacy of Schwartz. The refill stations provide an alternative to energy-intensive bottled water.

— Kathi King represents the Community Environmental Council.

