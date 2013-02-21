Anacapa School to Host ‘Bollywood Bash’ Auction

Anacapa School will host the 29th Annual Anacapa School Auction: “Bollywood Bash” on campus from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

The family event will feature about 300 items ranging from clothing, art and luxury items to gift certificates for food, entertainment and travel. Items will be sold in both silent and live auction formats.

Guests are invited to attend and are encouraged to purchase online tickets in advance by clicking here. General admission is $50. Individuals under 18 years of age are $15, and Anacapa alumni of any age are offered a special discounted price of just $20 each for themselves and one guest.

The cost of admission includes an Indian-themed lunch served from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Each year the school hosts the auction to benefit educational programs and scholarships for its students in grades 7 to 12.

The Indian cinema theme for this year’s event will celebrate the Hindi-language film industry based in India’s capital city of Mumbai (formerly Bombay).