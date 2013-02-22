BizHawk: Trainer Rebecca Atwater Back in the Saddle with Santa Barbara Stables

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Rebecca Atwater has returned to her love of training horses after recently opening Santa Barbara Stables at Hilltop.

Atwater, a UC Santa Barbara alum and third-generation Santa Barbara resident, previously offered her training program in the foothills of Santa Barbara at Amapola Ranch before taking some time off and returning to her passion.

Santa Barbara Stables has moved to the Hilltop Farm at 6060 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, what Atwater calls 350 acres of “horse heaven” because it includes three riding arenas with top-quality footing, daily turnouts in grass pastures, large well-bedded stalls, a European equisizer, a polo field, endless trails, a retirement pasture and top-level training.

Atwater, who has more than 20 years of training experience, said the program is open to those who want to retire their horses, have a place to house them, or to lease a horse for training.

“I’ve been riding here since I was a little kid,” she said. “I really tailor my training program for whatever you need.”

Those interested in more information can contact Atwater at 805.886.9825 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

lynda.com Acquires European Training Program

Carpinteria-based online-learning company lynda.com has acquired video2brain GmbH, a European-based online video-training company.

Lynda.com announced the acquisition less than one month after the news of its $103 million growth equity investment, which positioned the company for expanded opportunities in technology, content and international expansion.

The European company, based in Graz, Austria, specializes in German-, French-, Spanish- and English-language courses, and has more than 400,000 subscribers who purchase access to the library either through individual and multi-user subscriptions, or through DVD and single-course downloads.

“This acquisition is an investment in our future as we see a huge growth opportunity in new and emerging markets that demand multi-lingual educational content,” said Eric Robison, lynda.com president and CEO.

Insulation Company Earns Award

Insulate SB Inc., a local insulation company based in Santa Barbara, has earned a prestigious award through the Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance.

The company was one of only two nationwide winners to capture the crystal sculpture awarded in the category of Specialty Applications and came out on top as the SPFA grand prize winner.

Award nominations were received throughout the previous 12 months from across the country in this annual gala event. Insulate SB’s work on an unusual Santa Barbara house shaped like a pile of books was judged by peers to be the best in the industry. It was built for a publisher.

The accomplishment was the company’s first win on a first-time nomination.

BAROnova to Fund Clinical Trials

Medical technology company BAROnova recently closed financing to the tune of $27.3 million to continue the clinical development of its obesity treatment.

The Goleta-based company, founded in 2006, is developing a TransPyloric Shuttle weight-loss system. The technology focuses on potentially slowing a person’s gastric emptying, which is a known way to lose weight.

To date, the TransPyloric Shuttle has been studied in both animals and humans with highly favorable results, according to a company news release.

SurfMedia Announces New Public Relations Associate

SurfMedia Communications has announced Danielle Deltorchio as a new public relations associate.



Before joining SurfMedia, Deltorchio worked in TV and film production, most recently with City TV in Santa Barbara.

Her post-production social media campaign work with RIDICULOUS Pictures Studios in Carpinteria resulted in an associate producer credit for Grindstone Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Deltorchio worked for a Northern California accounting firm for three years before transitioning to in the entertainment and media industry.

She attended UC Santa Cruz, where she received a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Rabobank Launches New Reward Program

Rabobank has launched a new program that automatically rewards customers for their everyday banking.

Rabobank Rewards Banking is similar to a loyalty program, which allows customers to automatically earn higher rates and free services, save with loan discounts and get money back.

Customers can qualify for rewards based on their everyday banking at Rabobank, such as using direct deposit, receiving e-statements and e-bills, paying bills online, using their debit or credit card, and even for being a loyal customer over the years.



— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.