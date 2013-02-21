Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Establishes Research Partnership with National Park Service

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | February 21, 2013 | 3:11 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands and the National Park Service announced on Thursday a partnership to create a field research station on Santa Rosa Island within Channel Islands National Park.

The agreement paves the way for a facility that hosts wide-ranging educational and research opportunities in one of the nation’s most ecologically and archaeologically prized island settings.

Santa Rosa Island’s varied landforms, diverse array of plant and animal species, and significant archaeological assets make it a wealth of opportunity for research and student education.

The facility, known as the Santa Rosa Island Research Station — A California State University Channel Islands Undergraduate Research Campus, will serve CI students and faculty as well as a much broader community, including other universities, governmental agencies, cultural institutions, and national and international researchers.

A variety of CI programs is planned that promote study and stewardship of the island’s rich natural and cultural resources. Courses and student research will span many of the university’s disciplines, including the arts, humanities, and natural and social sciences. Programs include a summer archeological field school, immersive undergraduate field research in biology and environmental science and resource management, and studies of marine mammals and coastal systems.

“We are delighted to partner with the NPS to provide our students, faculty and the broader academic and scientific community with access to one of the world’s greatest living laboratories,” CI President Richard Rush said. “The Santa Rosa Island Research Station presents priceless opportunities for learning, collaboration, and innovation in areas ranging from anthropology and biology to park policy and wildlife conservation.”

“This collaboration with CI will greatly enhance opportunities for scientific discovery and research, resource management and restoration, and education at the park,” CINP Superintendent Russell Galipeau said.

Work soon will begin to convert two existing buildings on the island into facilities to host students, faculty, researchers and a resident manager. CI plans to fund facility operations through a combination of grants, donations and revenue generated from facility use fees.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

