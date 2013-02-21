Danielle Deltorchio Joins SurfMedia Communications as Public Relations Associate

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce Danielle Deltorchio as a new public relations associate.
Before joining SurfMedia Communications, Deltorchio worked in TV and film production, most recently with City TV in Santa Barbara. Her post-production social media campaign work with RIDICULOUS Pictures in Carpinteria resulted in an associate producer credit for Grindstone Lionsgate Home Entertainment.
Deltorchio worked for a Northern California accounting firm for three years before transitioning to in the entertainment and media industry.
She attended UC Santa Cruz, where she received a bachelor of arts degree in economics.
Deltorchio supports the work of SurfMedia Communications clients through regional and national media outreach, media tracking and monitoring.
SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society. For more information, click here or call 805.687.3322.
— Candice Tang Nyholt is accounts director for SurfMedia Communications.