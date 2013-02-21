Family, Friends of Former Coach Simon Chavez to Run Sunday in His Honor

Friends and family of former Santa Barbara High School baseball coach Simon Chavez will be participating in the Roses en la Playa run/walk for fun event this Sunday at Ledbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

Chavez, 22, died last month after being struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking on Highway 101.

Chavez was planning on participating this year in what would have been the eighth year he and his family ran together in the Roses en la Playa event.

To maintain the tradition, his family and friends will be participating in his honor. All friends are welcome to join in this fun event, which will begin at 9 a.m.

Discounts are being offered to family and friends who wish to participate. Call Luis Quintanar at 805.705.7176.