Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Fielding Graduate University President Takes Leadership Role in Gun Violence Initiative

By Hilary Edwards for Fielding Graduate University | February 21, 2013 | 11:23 a.m.

Late last year, Fielding Graduate University President Richard Meyers became one of the first university presidents to sign an open letter, written on behalf of College Presidents for Gun Safety, addressed to the nation’s policymakers urging the timely passage of gun safety legislation.

Richard Meyers
Richard Meyers

Since its release, the letter and accompanying petition have been signed by more than 350 higher-education leaders.

While President Meyers was in Washington, D.C., last week for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities National Conference, he attended a press conference with Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, and had the opportunity to speak to personally, as well as Mayors Against Illegal Guns, the executive committee of the American Association of Universities, the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and the United States Student Association.

President Meyers was one of approximately 100 college and university presidents who attended the press conference as a show of force.

In addition to attending the press conference, President Meyers also spent time visiting with congressional representatives and participated in a collaborative meeting with Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a group that is coordinated out of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s office in New York.

President Meyers agreed to serve as a liaison to the national movement on behalf of leaders from California independent colleges. To this end, he plans to actively work to increase the number of university presidents supporting the gun control legislation in California and beyond, so that we may reach our goal of 1,000 signatories.

Statement from President Meyers

“Once again, gunfire. Once again, a death. Over and over again. Is there any real compelling reason why our society abides to have incidents like yesterday’s Olive Street ambush occur every day in every corner of our country? Just how often are guns used as part of a militia to protect us from outside foreign aggressors? After all, that’s the core reason for the right to bear arms. We live in a violent society that keeps finding reasons for justifying violence. I’m appalled! All of us need to do something to end violence and curb our hate. Well, I’m trying to do something about it ...”

— Hilary Edwards is the manager of university relations for Fielding Graduate University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 