Gala to Support Capital Campaign for Multimedia Arts & Design Academy at SBHS

Parents, teachers, friends and generous local business supporters of the Multimedia Arts & Design (MAD) Academy at Santa Barbara High School are gearing up for the academy’s first fundraising gala and celebration, to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at QAD headquarters, 100 Innovation Place in Summerland.

Tickets are on sale through the MAD Academy site by clicking here.

“This is our first MAD Academy gala, and we couldn’t be more excited about it or more inspired by the incredible outpouring of generosity that has come our way to support it, from cash donations to QAD lending us its facility to all the food and drinks and auction items and volunteers who are making it happen,” said event chairwoman Nancy Kogevinas, who is working with co-chairs Laura Collector and Marianne Contreras.

The gala, which includes a buffet catered by Olio e Limone Ristorante and Olio Pizzeria, a live DJ, a silent auction and a live auction, will raise funds that will go toward completing the new home for the popular academy, which supplements the full range of traditional high school academic course work with diverse multimedia training that resonates with employers beyond school.

The academy opened in 1996 with 47 students. By 2007, the current facility had reached its capacity of 150 students and the search for a new home began. With enrollment reaching 250 in 2012, it was time to move. Groundbreaking on the new building, which is located at the southeast corner of the Santa Barbara High School campus, began last fall. The building should be ready for occupancy in spring.

The capital fund began strong with more than $2.72 million of the $3.5 million required to complete the project having arrived before the end of the year, with the following leading the way: $1.5 million, State of California; $500,000, Santa Barbara Unified School District; $500,000, Pulice Family Trust of Santa Barbara; $150,000, lynda.com; $50,000, QAD; and $20,000, Parker family of Santa Barbara.

“It takes a community of committed students, parents, government officials and local businesses to create this academy and turn it into the success story it has become,” MAD Academy director Dan Williams said. “We’re growing, we’re opening up new opportunities for more students, and we’re doing it with the support of that community, as demonstrated by the tremendous range of supporters who are making this night possible. It’s great to have a chance to celebrate together while moving closer to our goal.”

Funds from the gala are expected to cover a range of expenditures as the building nears completion, including purchasing classroom furniture and equipment, completing the garden and outdoor teaching areas, and installing the security system.

Click here for more information about the academy.

The MAD Academy wishes to thank the following generous sponsors of the first-ever gala event.

Producer Level Sponsors, $2,500

Cox Cable

Hagen/Caesar/Leach Families

Merrill Lynch

Noozhawk

Pulice Family

Rhodes Family

Writer Level Sponsors, $1,000

Kate Ford/Gates Foundation

Patty Swenson

Prudential California Realty

Summit Financing

Village Properties

Cinematographer Level Sponsor, $500

Montecito Bank & Trust

Sotheby’s International Realty

Tisha Ford

Business Donors and Underwriters

Babcock Wines

Classic Party Rentals

Frank Ramirez – Event and Design Coordination

Frazee Paint Center

Glidden Professional Paint Center

Olio e Limone Ristorante and Olio Pizzeria

— James Badham represents the Multimedia Arts & Design (MAD) Academy at Santa Barbara High School.