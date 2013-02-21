Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:40 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gas Prices Soar Across Central Coast; Is There Relief in Sight?

Some experts are hopeful costs will plateau in the next week, then possibly decline

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 21, 2013 | 11:28 p.m.

Gas prices throughout the Central Coast and the state have risen by more than 10 cents per gallon in the past week, but some experts are hopeful the steady increase will level off within the next week or so.

Drivers have seen regular retail gasoline prices jump to an average of $4.38 per gallon on the South Coast, according to GasBuddy.com data.

As of Thursday, Santa Barbara’s average price topped even that of Los Angeles, which averaged $4.31 per gallon, according to the site. The average price across California was $4.20 per gallon, eclipsing a national average of $3.72.

A driver’s best deal Thursday was in Santa Maria, where a gallon sold for $4.03 at ARCO at 1611 S. Blosser Road.

Lowest prices elsewhere included $4.19 per gallon at USA Gasoline at 8 S. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara, $4.19 at Valero at 5661 Calle Real in Goleta, $4.09 at the 76 at 719 W. Laurel Ave. in Lompoc and $4.17 at Tom’s Gas & Market at 230 E. CA-246 in Buellton.

While experts say they aren’t sure when gas prices will drop back below $4 a gallon — something the South Coast hasn’t seen since January — they are hopeful prices will stabilize in the next week.

Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, said the price per gallon should stop rising within seven days and then decrease at an unknown rate within the next two weeks.

He said California oil refineries operating at partial rates of capacity for maintenance and switching from winter to summer gas are partly responsible for the uptick, as well as increased speculation in the oil market.

“Things may start to cool in the next three to five days,” DeHaan said. “Prices should start to slow down in the next week. I have a feeling that prices will go back down.”

Prices don’t appear to be scaring residents away from the gas pump.

“I haven’t seen a reduction in volume,” said John Price, who is affiliated with 11 gas stations in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito. “Usually you get a little bit reduction. I know prices are skyrocketing. It happens every year.”

Price told Noozhawk this week that gas retailer profits are taking a hit because of the price jump, which is about 20 cents higher than this time last year.

He said he wasn’t as hopeful that customers will see relief at the pump so soon — possibly not until April.

“It’s really getting to be a tough economy,” Price said. “People need to drive. I just think it’s supply and demand. That is a long time to wait.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 