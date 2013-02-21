Global Physique Hosting Fitness Show, Competition in Santa Barbara

Global Physique is proud to host the first fitness show in more than 20 years in Santa Barbara at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on April 20, with judging starting at 9 a.m. and the finals show at 3 p.m.

This highly anticipated event will feature athletes competing in bodybuilding, classic physique, fitness model, bikini, figure, and an exciting fitness challenge category.

Local competitors like Tamara Peace, a 54-year-old mother of two and a hairstylist at Planet Beauty in Paseo Nuevo, will be showcasing their physiques and modeling talent on stage.

Peace started competing after a bad skiing accident that required her leg to be rebuilt with surgery and started training as way to rehabilitate after her accident. Competing in the bikini category has built her confidence as well as motivated others to show that anything is possible.

Show organizers want to encourage first-time competitors, noting that almost half of the registered athletes have indicated that this is their first competition.

The show will also include competitors from across the country and some international athletes with special appearances from celebrity guests. The fitness challenge will test competitors’ strength and stamina as they power through pull-ups, dips, pylo jumps and kettle ball lifts.

Top fitness photographer Alex Ardenti, whose work has been featured on thousands of fitness covers such as Muscle and Fitness magazine, Shape and Oxygen magazine, to name a few, will also be doing photo shoots for the competitors. The event will feature an expo with vendors from supplement companies and fitness- and beauty-related fields.

The event will conclude with a red carpet after-party to be held at the exclusive night club the Savoy.

From fitness enthusiasts to the general public looking to attend an awe-inspiring show alike, the Golden State Championships will be an all-day event sure to entertain.

Click here for more information on the show as well as registration and ticket purchases.

— Amalia Beckmann represents Global Physique.