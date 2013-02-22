Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Offering Glee Club for Elementary Students

Elementary students can learn to sing and dance as part of a new local Glee Club, courtesy of the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation.

OCAF, which was founded 11 years ago to fund arts in the Orcutt Union School District, will begin offering the arts opportunity to first- through sixth-graders every Monday after school starting next week through May 20.

Glee Club instructors will teach students from all over the basics in vocal technique — such as pitch, tonality and breath control — while incorporating various genres of music, from jazz to Broadway to contemporary pop, according to Hannah Rubalcava, OCAF executive director.

Most importantly, she said, the chorale group over 12 weeks will learn the art of performance while singing and entertaining audiences through song.

“We want to make sure the kids get the attention they deserve,” Rubalcava said. “It’s starting to fill up. It seems like there are a lot of performance arts, but it’s a lot of trying out. Where this is just open to anyone who loves to sing.”

Rubalcava said the club, which is accepting up to 20 students in each level, was inspired by the overwhelming response OCAF received from hosting a Christmas caroling workshop last year.

Students in grades 1 through 3 will practice from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 993 Patterson Road in Orcutt. Fourth- through sixth-graders will practice in the same place from 4 to 5 p.m.

The cost to participate for both OCAF members and nonmembers is $100 for younger students and $120 for older students.

Rubalcava said the club is part of an ongoing effort to create more ongoing, family-accessible events in addition to the spring OCAF gala to garner more members and donors.

OCAF already funds eight professional artists in Orcutt district classrooms each year in addition to offering four-week Orcutt Arts Academy classes that students can pay for throughout the year.

The foundation kicked off a campaign to raise $20,000 in September. So far, $8,300 has been raised in membership donations, Rubalcava said.

Parents can register their children for Glee Club online here or by mailing the registration form and payment to OCAF, 500 Dyer St., Orcutt, CA 93455.

Click here for more information on the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.938.8966.

