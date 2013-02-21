Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:48 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Randal Clark to Deliver Keynote Address at YMCA’s Good Friday Breakfast

By Susan Sawyer for the Channel Islands YMCA | February 21, 2013 | 5:42 p.m.

Randal Clark
Randal Clark

Randal Clark, CEO of Axia Payments, will be the keynote speaker at the 36th Annual Good Friday Breakfast on March 29.

Clark has developed and started a number of organizations across different industries — charitable nonprofits, technology, traditional for-profit and education. He is board chair and president of Providence Hall Christian School for grades six through 12 and serves as adviser to many organizations.

He and his wife, Amy, reside in Santa Barbara with their two children, Gabriel, 14, and Ava, 10.

Clark joins a long list of prominent local business and professional men and women who have spoken at the annual Good Friday Breakfast brought to the community by the Channel Islands YMCA since 1978.

This Christian outreach program, focusing on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ, is open to the public and will be held in the Ballroom at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, beginning at 7 a.m. with breakfast and will conclude by 8:50 a.m.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, will emcee, and music will be provided by worship leaders Robert Bertha and Carly Seaman.

Table sponsorships are $1,000 for Gold, $500 for Silver and $250 for Bronze.

Click here to purchase online or call 805.687.7720 x267.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 