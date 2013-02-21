Randal Clark to Deliver Keynote Address at YMCA’s Good Friday Breakfast

Randal Clark, CEO of Axia Payments, will be the keynote speaker at the 36th Annual Good Friday Breakfast on March 29.

Clark has developed and started a number of organizations across different industries — charitable nonprofits, technology, traditional for-profit and education. He is board chair and president of Providence Hall Christian School for grades six through 12 and serves as adviser to many organizations.

He and his wife, Amy, reside in Santa Barbara with their two children, Gabriel, 14, and Ava, 10.

Clark joins a long list of prominent local business and professional men and women who have spoken at the annual Good Friday Breakfast brought to the community by the Channel Islands YMCA since 1978.

This Christian outreach program, focusing on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ, is open to the public and will be held in the Ballroom at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, beginning at 7 a.m. with breakfast and will conclude by 8:50 a.m.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, will emcee, and music will be provided by worship leaders Robert Bertha and Carly Seaman.

Table sponsorships are $1,000 for Gold, $500 for Silver and $250 for Bronze.

Click here to purchase online or call 805.687.7720 x267.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.