Santa Barbara’s Transient Occupancy Tax Up 3.3% in January

The City of Santa Barbara received $800,535 in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for January, marking 3.3 percent growth over the previous January.

While January’s growth was relatively modest compared with year-to-date growth of 6.8 percent, January typically sees fewer visitors that in the warmer summer months with lower TOT collections and also lower growth rates.

Through the first seven months, more than $8.7 million in TOT has been collected year-to-date, and TOT continues to exceed the budgeted growth estimate of 6.1 percent. The current budget for TOT is $14,489,200.

Click here to view the transient occupancy tax table.

— Jill Taura is treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.