Anthony Borgatello Elected Fiesta’s 2009 El Presidente

The third-generation Santa Barbaran will preside over the 85th annual celebration of the community's culture, history and traditions.

By Jennifer Jimmerson | February 20, 2009 | 11:11 p.m.

The Old Spanish Days board of directors has elected Anthony Borgatello to serve as El Presidente for Fiesta 2009 and picked “Tribute to Tradition” as its theme. The pairing is apt for the 85th Annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Aug. 5-9.

Anthony Borgatello
Anthony Borgatello (Susan Dean photo)

“I think it is a wonderful time to give a tribute to tradition and reflect back on our history and the traditions we have with our family, friends and the community,” said Borgatello, a third-generation Santa Barbaran. “Old Spanish Days is about tradition.”

Borgatello followed his father and his grandfather into the family business, MarBorg Industries, which started more than 70 years ago, and he founded the company’s Liquid Waste Division in 1993.

The Borgatello family tradition is to give back to the community so Borgatello joined the organization that best symbolizes Santa Barbara’s history, culture and traditions: the nonprofit Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Inc. He joined the Old Spanish Days board as an associate director in 2001, became a general board member in 2002, and has served on the executive committee since 2004. He was chairman of El Mercado del Norte market place at MacKenzie Park, where he was an integral part of maintaining the family atmosphere that the venue embodies today. He has served as vice president of market places, second vice president and first vice president.

Borgatello is a graduate of Bishop Diego High, SBCC and Chico State University. He and his wife, Betty, have four children: Alix, Briana, Adrianna and Anthony (Busty).

The Old Spanish Days board annually selects a president to serve as a goodwill ambassador. El Presidente has the honor of choosing a theme for his/her year and the design of the annual poster and pin. Borgatello succeeds 2008 El Presidente Tim Taylor.

The board also announced the election of Bibi Moezzi to the executive committee and new board members J.C. Gordon, Chris Hartman, Rhonda Henderson and Denise Sanford.

Jennifer Jimmerson represents Old Spanish Days.

