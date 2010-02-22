Allen Associates Construction Buys Building at 201 N. Milpas

As an 'owner-user,' it plans to occupy part of the 4,656-square-foot space

Allen Associates Construction has purchased the retail building at 201 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara from the Wolfe Family Trust for nearly $1.85 million.

Allen Associates plans to occupy part of the 4,656-square-foot building, which sits on a 19,602-square-foot parcel. Other tenants are StoneYard Building Materials, Stonehouse and Classic Tile & Mosaic.

The completed sale is another example of the trend of commercial properties purchased by “owner-users” instead of investors.

Kristopher Roth and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented the buyer. Jason Jaeger and Scott Glenn of Radius Group represented the seller.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.