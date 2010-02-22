Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:22 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: Housing Market Index Posts First Gain in 5 Months

Construction of new single-family homes and apartments rises 2.8% in January

By Craig Greene | February 22, 2010 | 1:33 p.m.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index rose two points in February to 17. It was the first gain in five months.

Economists had anticipated a dip to 14. An index reading below 50 indicates negative sentiment about the housing market.

The combined construction of new single-family homes and apartments in January rose 2.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000 units. However, applications for new building permits, seen as an indicator of future activity, fell 4.9 percent to 621,000 units.

Industrial production at the nation’s factories, mines and utilities increased 0.9 percent in January, following an upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in December. It was the seventh consecutive monthly increase. The overall factory-operating rate rose to 72.6 percent of capacity in January from 71.9 percent in December.

The producer price index, which tracks wholesale price inflation, rose 1.4 percent in January, following an upwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a gain of 0.8 percent. The gains were largely because of higher energy costs.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose by 31,000 to 473,000 in the week ending Feb. 13. Continuing claims for the week ending Feb. 6 held steady at 4.538 million. Experts believe snowstorms in early February may have cost the economy as many as 100,000 jobs.

The index of leading economic indicators — designed to forecast economic activity in the next three to six months — rose a smaller-than-expected 0.3 percent in January after a revised 1.2 percent gain in December. It was the 10th straight monthly increase and the longest series of gains since 2004.

Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in January. Excluding energy and food, the so-called core index unexpectedly slipped 0.1 percent, the first monthly decline since December 1982.

The Federal Reserve Board raised the discount rate charged to banks by a quarter-point to 0.75 percent.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 