Federally Employed Women Gives Capps Perfect Score

Legislator receive points for their actions on issues important to the national organization

Federally Employed Women has released the results of its scorecard for the first session of the 111th Congress, with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, receiving a perfect score.

“We want to send a heartfelt and grateful thank you to Rep. Lois Capps for scoring 100 percent on the scorecard, and we certainly appreciate all her support of federal workers in general and federally employed women in particular,” said Sue Webster, FEW’s national president.

Based on 10 votes and co-sponsorships, each legislator earned 10 percentage points for acting in concert with FEW’s views.

“The issues chosen were those of most importance and priority for FEW members,” said Cecelia Davis, FEW’s national vice president for congressional relations. “Among the priorities were paid parental leave, the Equal Rights Amendment, GPO/WEP repeal and equal pay.”

“We truly want to honor Rep. Capps for her support during this past year, and we hope to work with her and her staff during the second session of the 111th Congress on our revised legislative priority issues,” said Janet Kopenhaver, FEW’s Washington representative. “Through the use of local press releases and media, we want all her constituents to know about her great support of the federal work force.”

According to employment statistics compiled by FEW last year, it was estimated that 18,631 federal workers, retirees and postal workers live and work in her district.

FEW is a private, nonprofit organization serving more than 1 million federally employed women — both in the military and civilian work force.

— Janet Kopenhaver is the Washington representative for Federally Employed Women.