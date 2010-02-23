Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Case Continued for Santa Barbara Woman Accused of Sex Misconduct

A sentencing recommendation for Genise Schu awaits a psychological statement

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 23, 2010 | 12:43 a.m.

The readiness and settlement conference of Genise Schu, a Santa Barbara woman accused of 10 counts of sexual misconduct with a teenage friend of her son, has been continued to March.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department hasn’t yet processed the psychological statement requested by the defense attorney, so no sentence has been recommended, said Joyce Dudley, senior deputy district attorney.

Schu is accused of sexual misconduct with a former Santa Barbara High School student and friend of her son.

She made $100,000 bail after being arrested, and is facing five counts of unlawful oral copulation and five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse. Two counts of each occurred when the victim was younger than 14, and three counts of each occurred when he was older than 14.

At Schu’s last court appearance, an order was issued prohibiting Schu from contacting the victim or his parents by telephone, a third party or in writing for three years.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 