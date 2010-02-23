Case Continued for Santa Barbara Woman Accused of Sex Misconduct

The readiness and settlement conference of Genise Schu, a Santa Barbara woman accused of 10 counts of sexual misconduct with a teenage friend of her son, has been continued to March.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department hasn’t yet processed the psychological statement requested by the defense attorney, so no sentence has been recommended, said Joyce Dudley, senior deputy district attorney.

Schu is accused of sexual misconduct with a former Santa Barbara High School student and friend of her son.

She made $100,000 bail after being arrested, and is facing five counts of unlawful oral copulation and five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse. Two counts of each occurred when the victim was younger than 14, and three counts of each occurred when he was older than 14.

At Schu’s last court appearance, an order was issued prohibiting Schu from contacting the victim or his parents by telephone, a third party or in writing for three years.

