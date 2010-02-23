Local Experts to Talk Up New-Media Revolution

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen will be among featured panelists on the 'Real Talk' segment

This week, a trio of Santa Barbara-based media experts will discuss the new-media revolution playing out across the South Coast.

Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen will be one of the featured panelists on “Real Talk,” hosted by veteran journalist Jerry Roberts. Other panelists include Dr. Ronald Rice, the Arthur N. Rupe Chair in the Social Effects of Mass Communication at UCSB, and Keri Stokstad, executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels media network.

The group will discuss how news Web sites, local television and Internet blogs have influenced information-sharing on the South Coast.

Viewers are encouraged to submit questions via e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or to participate in the live studio audience during Wednesday’s taping. Questions and studio RSVPs should be sent in by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Real Talk: What the New Media Revolution Means to Our Community” will premiere on cable Channel 21 at 8 p.m. March 8 and will air throughout March.

“Real Talk,” produced by Santa Barbara Channels, airs on Channel 21 at noon and 8:30 p.m. Mondays, at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays, at noon and 8:30 p.m. Fridays, at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays.

