Radius Group Completes Sale to Oreana Winery

Oreana Winery is a tasting room, wine shop, gourmet gift market and fully functional winery. The cellar houses several independent winemakers and allows each of them to share the equipment, production area, barrel storage and tasting room.

Their current production is about 10,000 cases, but some lots are as small as 20 cases.

Formerly the home of Bob Woolever’s Tire Shop, the 3,835-square-foot building sat vacant and abandoned in the downtown “Funk Zone” until 2005, when founder Chris Garvin and Barry and Donna Goldfarb, gave it new life and started Oreana Winery.

Scott Glenn, Bob Tuler, Paul Gamberdella, Jason Jaeger and Gene Deering represented Oreana Winery as well as the seller, a local family trust, in the transaction.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >