Radius Group Completes Sale to Oreana Winery

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of 205 Anacapa St. to Oreana Winery & Marketplace.
Scott Glenn, Bob Tuler, Paul Gamberdella, Jason Jaeger and Gene Deering represented Oreana Winery as well as the seller, a local family trust, in the transaction.
Formerly the home of Bob Woolever’s Tire Shop, the 3,835-square-foot building sat vacant and abandoned in the downtown “Funk Zone” until 2005, when founder Chris Garvin and Barry and Donna Goldfarb, gave it new life and started Oreana Winery.
Their current production is about 10,000 cases, but some lots are as small as 20 cases.
Oreana Winery is a tasting room, wine shop, gourmet gift market and fully functional winery. The cellar houses several independent winemakers and allows each of them to share the equipment, production area, barrel storage and tasting room.
— Melinda Bie represents Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.