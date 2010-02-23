Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City’s Budget Woes May Lead to Closure of Fire Station No. 3

The Sola Street building is targeted as the department faces a $2.1 million shortfall for 2011

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 23, 2010 | 2:14 a.m.

Amid continuing budget shortfalls, Santa Barbara city leaders on Thursday will discuss the possibility of closing city Fire Station No. 3, at 415 E. Sola St.

Fire Chief Andrew DiMizio is faced with cutting about $2.1 million, or 10 percent, for 2011, and the department — as well as the rest of the city — faces severe budget shortfalls even for the current year.

With such a huge gap, only cutting wages and benefits — which make up about 85 percent of the fire department budget — can make that kind of dent, though other proposals will be presented at Thursday’s budget meeting, DiMizio said.

Whenever there’s a vacancy — such as sick leave or vacation — the department back-fills the position, which leads to thousands of dollars in overtime. Closing the station could save about $1.4 million annually, DiMizio said.

Station No. 3 serves the Riviera area and is manned by three firefighters and one engine. DiMizio said the closure and lower staffing levels would be temporary until better financial times.

“As a fire chief, I don’t want to do it, but we’re at a position where we have to do something,” he said.

The Sola Street station’s central location makes it the easiest to cover from other stations, since it’s blocks away from downtown Station No.1, downhill from Station No. 7 and not too far from county Fire Station No. 15.

However, its closure would no doubt affect response times, training, responding to multicompany alarms and assisting nearby agencies, DiMizio said.

The local International Association of Firefighters is “ramping up” to fight the change, president John Turner said.

“Until someone tells me it’s not going to happen, I’m going to fight it,” he said. Union leaders have met with City Council members to express concern, and they hope public safety remains a priority.

The association’s Web site includes the ominous caption “Is your fire station open today? Would you bet your life on it?” over a picture of the station. There’s also information about the so-called “brown out” temporary closure.

Through its contacts with Riviera homeowner associations, automated phone messages, public comment at the meeting and walking the Station 3 district area, the union plans to get the word out to the public in the next few days.

The department expects to keep response times to four to six minutes more than 90 percent of the time. The majority of calls — 4,500 to 5,000 a year, or 70 percent — are medical emergencies, and DiMizio said budget challenges are a chance to analyze call volume and perhaps adjust how the department does business.

He hopes the work of the union will help it continue to serve the community, and that the City Council continues to support public safety.

“The money has to come from somewhere,” he said. “This will be a painful journey we’re all going to go through.”

Other cost-saving proposals from the fire department include pursuing cost recovery through billing nonresidents for certain services, such as responding to traffic accidents, as well as billing people for crime or negligence-related costs, such as hazardous material spills and certain vehicle accidents. Carpinteria has been doing this for about a year, as have about 40 other departments in California, DiMizio said.

Even if the closures are decided, there are no set start dates, though March 1 has been mentioned because of the potential savings for fiscal year 2010.

DiMizio, whose 30-year anniversary with the department will be March 2, said he would welcome other challenges over dealing with budget cuts any day. “It’s not a fun thing to go through,” he said.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, a vocal opponent of “brown-outs” when proposed as a possible solution in September, called the proposal “disturbing” and said closing a station seems like the worst-case scenario.

Thursday’s special meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. The budget work session will focus on strategies to address General Fund shortfalls predicted for 2010 and 2011.

The department has seven stations throughout the city of Santa Barbara and another at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 