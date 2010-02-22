Tim Allison to Officially Kick Off Congressional Campaign

A reception and fundraiser will be held Saturday in Camarillo

Tim Allison will officially announce his candidacy for congressional District 24 on Saturday at a candidate reception and fundraiser at a residence in Camarillo.

Melissa DeMarco is opening her Camarillo Estates home for the evening as Allison officially announces his candidacy.

The Tim Allison for Congress campaign requests that supporters join them as they kick off Allison’s bid for Congress. Guests will be treated to an evening of food, a full bar and chocolaty treats. The event will begin with an introduction by DeMarco.

The cost of the event is $50 for an early sign-up or $55 at the door. Members of College and Young Democratic Clubs may attend for $10.

Click here for more information or to RSVP for the event.

For those who can’t attend or who wish to help the campaign, sponsorships are available at $250, $500, $1,000 or $2,400. Click here to make a sponsorship online.

— Linda Gassaway is the communications director for the Tim Allison for Congress campaign.