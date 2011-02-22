Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Angels Foster Care Benefit Event Pure ‘Heaven on Earth’

Andrew Firestone and others raise more than $50,000 for the Santa Barbara nonprofit

By Ellen Dameron, Angels Foster Care | February 22, 2011 | 3:44 p.m.

“Heaven on Earth,” a benefit dinner and auction benefiting Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara, was held Feb. 11 at the soon-to-open Cadiz Restaurant on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Beautiful winged angels greeted the 100 guests as they entered the Mediterranean-style bistro. Once inside, they sipped signature white cocktails surrounded by glimmering white décor while mingling with other guests and listening to the divine sounds of singer Kerri Sanford and guitarist George Quirin.

Cocktails were followed by a short presentation and video about the work of Angels Foster Care, a sumptuous dinner, and a short auction and paddle raise led by the lively Andrew Firestone.

Later, guests were tempted by an array of all-white desserts and danced to the club music of DJ Gavin Roy until well past midnight. The first-time event, artfully directed by event planner Merryl Brown, raised more than $50,000 for the nonprofit agency.

Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara is a private foster family agency that recruits, screens and trains foster parents from Santa Barbara County to care for infants and toddlers who have been detained by Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services because of abuse, neglect or abandonment. The agency was established in 2006 to offer excellent foster homes and stabilize babies in loving, consistent homes, ensuring each child learns critical bonding behaviors and has access to quality health care and developmental support services.

Angels Foster Care primarily works with children age 2 or younger (and their siblings up to age 5) who are entering foster care for the first time, and recruits foster families from throughout Santa Barbara County. Click here for more information.

— Ellen Dameron is a recruiter and outreach coordinator for Angels Foster Care.

