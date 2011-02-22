Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Unknown’ a Quest to Find Missing Identity

This fascinating and suspenseful film explores our desire to know one's true self

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | February 22, 2011 | 3:40 p.m.

3 Stars — Suspenseful

Discovering one’s true identity can be a difficult task. Having become a certain type of person, there may be moments in which our soul rejects that definition and chooses to be different. This is the premise of Jaume Collet-Serra’s fascinating film Unknown.

Based on the novel Out of My Head by Didier Van Cauwel, the screenplay was written by Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell. Their combined creation focuses on the identity of Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson).

Having arrived in Berlin with his beautiful wife, Elizabeth (January Jones), Martin accidentally leaves his briefcase at the airport and, without telling his wife, jumps back into a cab to retrieve it. But on his journey to the airport, he is in an accident that leaves him in a four-day coma. Upon regaining consciousness, he has difficulty remembering who he is, but he does have memory flashes of his passionate marriage with Elizabeth.

Soon he remembers that he has come to Berlin to present his research at a conference on genetically altered plants. But when he goes to the conference and finds his wife, she appears not to know who he is and another man (Aidan Quinn) has taken his identity. Having been told by his physician that he may have difficulty remembering who he really is, Martin is confused and struggles to discover the truth.

Also present at this conference is the leading expert on genetic engineering, Professor Bressler (Sebastian Koch) and his benefactor, the wealthy Prince Shada (Mido Hamada). As a progressive leader of the Arabic world, the extremists in his nation have made many attempts on Prince Shada’s life. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Martin’s stolen identity has something to do with the Prince.

We won’t spoil the mystery as Martin gains the help of a beautiful, young illegal immigrant from Eastern Europe named Gina (Diane Kruger) and the assistance of the former East German spy named Ernst Jurgen (Bruno Ganz), but the underlying premise is a fascinating one and worthy of discussion.

The brain injury Martin experienced in the accident leaves him struggling. That he is involved in something sinister is obvious. That he must do something about that evil in order to stop it is compelling, both for him and Gina. But it is this very struggle that unveils the secret of Martin’s life.

When we become a part of something that causes us to turn off our consciences and turn away from our souls, we begin compromising our identity and end up losing ourselves. But if the opportunity to become someone else occurs, what would we choose to do? And if we are changed, then who does that mean we really are?

To “know” one’s self is a very human quest, and Martin’s suspenseful struggle to regain his identity in Unknown shows how driven we are to know who we truly are.

Discussion:

» 1. Similar to the quest of Jason in the film The Bourne Identity, Martin is running from his past as he attempts to be born anew. Do you believe a person who has “sold their soul” to become an assassin would be able to regain his or her soul? What would it take for that to happen — a hit on the head, or some other rebirth?

» 2. Sometimes we do things that cause us to feel as though we don’t really know who we are. Have you ever experienced that? What did you do to find your true self?

» 3. The partnership that Gina and Martin create takes them into the future with fake identities as they flee from their personal pasts. Do you believe such a relationship can work? Why or why not?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 