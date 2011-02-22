Color Services Offers Workshop on Hipstamatic iPhone App

Photographer and educator Paul Myers will teach the finer points of using the camera app

Color Services, a custom photo lab in Santa Barbara, will present a one-day Hipstamatic workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26 at its store, 230 E. Cota St.

Hipstamatic is a popular iPhone application that replicates a retro plastic camera. Characterized by vignettes, blurring, over-saturation and discolored images, Hipstaprints have a casual, and seemingly fortuitous, snapshot feel.

Hipstamatic, which marked its one-year anniversary in December, was named App of the Year by Apple. Mobile Future, sponsor of the Mashable Awards’ Best Mobile App Category, recently chose Hipstamatic as one of the “Three Magnificent Mobile Apps That Ruled 2010.” The Hipstamatic can be downloaded to any iPhone running OS 3.1 or beyond. Additional lenses, film and flash options can be added within the app.

The workshop will be led by renowned street photographer, multimedia journalist and educator Paul Myers. Based in Ventura, Myers is a creative contributor for Story4.org and serves on the faculty in visual journalism at the Brooks Institute of Photography.

Before his arrival at Brooks, Myers worked for a variety of publication. He also worked with El Andar, a bilingual magazine that covered cultural events and news issues concerning the Latino community in the United States and Latin America. In response to the changing face of visual journalism in recent years, he founded the VJ Multimedia Workshop, a tuition-free multimedia workshop.

“We are very excited to have someone with Paul Myers’ visual provenance lead this workshop,” said Gabe Cano, owner of Color Services. “His vision and creativity lend credence to what other professionals, as well as tens of thousands of amateur photographers, have discovered about the artistic and legitimate use of Hipstamatic.”

For the $5 registration fee, participants will receive an overview of the basics of Hipstamatic, including settings, saving photos to the photo library, examples of film and lens combinations, and a tutorial on ordering prints directly from the iPhone.

The group will then reconvene on the streets of Santa Barbara to apply their newfound Hipstamatic knowledge on a photo walk that will wind through wharfs, beaches, farmer’s markets and areas rich with urban and historical significance, peppered with vibrant and colorful street scenes.

At the conclusion of the workshop, participating Hipstographers will receive a nine-pack of 4x4 prints, and will be registered for a drawing to win larger prints, compliments of Color Services. Additionally, participants will participate in a class exhibition through March 6 at the Cota Street Campus of the Brooks Institute in art space usually reserved for students and faculty.

“Hipstamatic is a camera, a community, a way of life,” Cano said. “We at Color Services are constantly amazed by the caliber of creativity exhibited by those in the Hisptamatic community, and we are looking forward to the synergy that will be generated by having like-minded folks spend the day together.”

Color Services, in operation since 1976, offers traditional film processing of color negatives, slides and black-and-white film in the industry’s finest “dip and dunk” film processors. It also specializes in an alternative artisan film developing service, done by hand, called “coffee processing,” which produces film with an artistic appearance characterized by distinctive grain and an element of nostalgia.

Using only Fuji Crystal Archive paper rated to last about 100 years, Color Services offers a wide selection of surfaces that include classic glossy, matte and a unique pearlescent “metallic” paper. Sizes include square prints that are popular, yet very hard to find.

Space is limited for the Color Services Hipstamatic Workshop, and registration is required by Thursday. Click here for information on how to register.

— Gabe Cano is the owner of Color Services.