Local News

Sentencing Set for April 1 for Driver Who Pleaded Guilty in Highway 101 Hit-and-Run

Nicolle Ladin of Carpinteria faces jail time and probation for charges of DUI causing injury and leaving the scene

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 22, 2011 | 8:45 p.m.

A Carpinteria woman accused of a felony hit-and-run on Highway 101 near Summerland last June appeared in court Friday and will be sentenced in April.

Nicolle Ladin, 34, has pleaded guilty to hitting Christina Halstead of Hollister, who was driving northbound on the highway when she crashed and flipped her Jeep Wrangler in the fast lane on Ortega Hill.

She got out of the vehicle and stumbled into the road, where she was hit by Ladin after two other cars swerved around her, according to the California Highway Patrol. Halstead was critically injured and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit before regaining consciousness.

Ladin has been charged with driving under the influence causing injury, with special allegations of great bodily injury. It’s her second DUI offense within 10 years. She’s also charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.15, causing injury and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the police report in the court documents, Ladin hit Halstead, pulled over to inspect her car then kept driving. After exiting the freeway, she pulled over and called a tow truck. That’s when a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputy located her, called the CHP and gave her alcohol breath and field sobriety tests. Readings were in the 0.148 to 0.172 range.

Ladin was released on her own recognizance and came to her Friday hearing out of custody. Senior Deputy District Attorney Arnie Tolks is prosecuting the case and said Ladin is likely to be sentenced with probation and time in Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail.

“She basically pleaded open to the court” except asked for a nonprison sentence, he said.

Ladin’s next court date is scheduled for April 1 for a probation and sentencing hearing.

She was convicted in 2002 of a DUI in which she caused damage to property and didn’t stop at the scene. She was given 90 days of jail time and probation, which she later violated, according to court documents.

