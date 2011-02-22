Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Libraries Schedule Free Workshops on Using Downloadable Books

Separate sessions will focus on e-books and audio books

By Brent Field, Santa Barbara Public Library System | February 22, 2011 | 4:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is bringing free workshops on how to download e-books and audio books to personal electronic devices — computer, e-reader or portable audio.

Each workshop has a 10-person limit. Patrons can register by contacting their local branch or reference librarian Brent Field at 805.564.5623. Classes run from Feb. 26 through April 2.

At each branch, a downloadable e-books training class will be presented at 11 a.m. Patrons will learn how to browse, check out and download OverDrive e-books to their computer, and how to transfer e-books to their e-reader. Computer experience required. Laptops and e-readers provided.

Click here for the schedule and more information on e-book classes.

At 1 p.m. the same day, with separate registration, there will be a class on how to browse, check out and download OverDrive audio books to a computer and how to transfer an audio book to a portable digital media player. Computer experience required. Laptops provided.

Click here for the schedule and more information on audiobook classes.

Schedule

» Solvang Library — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang

» Eastside Library — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» Carpinteria Library — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Friday, March 11, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» Montecito Library — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Friday, March 18, 1469 E. Valley Road in Montecito

» Goleta Library — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta

» Central Library — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

— Brent Field is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
